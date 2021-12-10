Kanye West has once again made a public plea for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to rekindle their romance during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake.

During Kanye and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the rapper seemed to beg Kardashian for a second chance while performing his hit ‘Runaway’.

“Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” Kanye said during the performance of the track.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro 🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

It’s the latest in a string of attempts from Yeezy to win back his former wife, who is rumoured to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Just last month, Ye made a speech about Kardashian and their four children at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the ‘Donda’ singer said.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Meanwhile, Kim shared her appreciation for her ex-husband recently while accepting the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Crediting Ye for her status as a fashionista, Kim said: “To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

