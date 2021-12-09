The whole world wants to see what happens when Kanye West and Drake reunite onstage, which is why Amazon Prime are streaming their joint concert from Friday.

Ye and his rival finally brought an end to their longstanding feud last month after Ye offered Drake an olive branch. He did so in attempt to convince his fellow rapper to perform their newest albums together with the time to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said in a video posted to social media. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.” The pair then took to Instagram to seemingly confirm the squashing of their beef, posting pictures and videos together at a Dave Chappelle event.

The Free Larry Hoover concert was announced and Amazon Music and Prime Video then confirmed they will exclusively live stream the concert, which takes place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Free Larry Hoover Concert will be stream globally on Thursday, December 9th at 8pm PT, or Friday, December 10th at 3pm AEDT. It will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.

Kanye has dedicated the benefit concert to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, and supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said about the event.

“We’ve built a home for the most important livestreaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world,” Steve Boom, vp of Amazon Music, added.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

It looks like Ye and Drake might actually perform the entirety of their respective new albums in full too: with a runtime listed in the theatre viewing of two to three hours, that gives plenty of time for Donda and Certified Lover Boy to be played in full.

Aerial shots of the concert venue, the LA Coliseum, have also emerged, revealing the huge size of the operation involved in preparing the place. It looks like a massive circular mound is being built in the middle of the arena, what one Twitter user likened to a “monster truck rally setup.”

