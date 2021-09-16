Kanye West is out here documenting that third and final listening party in Chicago in new music videos. And we’re so here for it.

West’s final listening party at Soldier Stadium in Chicago was one for the books. It was nothing short of a spectacle, particularly in comparison to its previous counterparts in Atlanta.

There was a lot happening on stage and not just because he rebuilt his childhood home in the middle of it, but because he also had some super controversial attendees join him.

Including Marilyn Manson and DaBaby – people are still unsure if this was some kind of failed attempt at ‘controversy’.

Now that all of that is over, West has been slowly serving up music videos for a handful of tracks from the Donda album.

His latest, a clip for the song ’24’.

The clip features footage from the event, where West can be seen harnessed and hovering over the stadium, along with some other striking visuals including up to the moon and then floating among the clouds.

It’s quite beautiful imagery.

West previously released the music video for ‘Come To Life’, the song in which his ex-wife Kim Kardashian made an appearance during at Soldier Stadium.

Donda has been performing quite well on the Billboard charts, seeing the rapper lock in 23 singles on the Billboard 100.

West debuting with 23 songs on the Hot 100 chart records a total of 133 entries in the rapper’s career overall, with this achievement also ranking highly on a wider scale. He has the fifth highest number of entries of all time.

Watch the video for ’24’ by Kanye West: