In a blow to his 2020 presidential election campaign, Kanye West has been officially booted from Wisconsin’s election ballot.

As reported by TMZ, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted to exclude Kanye West from the state’s ballot due to his inability to meet the deadline for filing signatures and paperwork.

While the loss of one more state might not appear to be a big deal, Wisconsin is considered to be a crucial swing state because of its 10 electoral votes.

Earlier this month, West allegedly accused the Wisconsin Democratic Party of spying on his presidential campaign. His claims came off the back of the state’s Elections Commission receiving a tip-off to check his paperwork for fake signatures.

This is not the first time West has been accused of faking signatures, as he was was already removed from Illinois’ ballot due to submitting invalid signatures.

West’s plight has been further marred by rumours that Trump operatives supported his campaign merely to draw votes away from Joe Biden within Wisconsin.

On top of his exclusion from Wisconsin and Illinois’ ballots, West also failed to make that of South Carolina’s due to a missed signature deadline.

West’s repeated exclusion from state ballots is just one factor of what has clearly been an intense campaign. Memorably, West’s first presidential rally back in July saw him make some emotional statements regarding his family and children.

Above all else, it appears most agree that West left it too late to have a chance of actually being elected. As CNN reported, he missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in states including New Mexico, New York, Indiana, Maine, North Caroline and Texas.

However, West remains persistent in his pursuit of the presidency, citing his need to “realise the promise of America by trusting God” as inspiration for his campaign.