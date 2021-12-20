Kanye West is giving back to those in need through the Chicago Toy Drive this Christmas.

The rapper has been dubbed a “modern day Santa Claus” after he donated nearly 4,000 toys to a community toy drive in Chicago.

“I’m so proud Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

“He is no stranger to our community,” she added. “His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern day Santa Claus.”

With West’s recent plans to tackle homelessness and hunger on the West Coast, this demonstration further East indicates his desire to provide real change throughout the entire country. It has also been reported that the rapper is considering using his own companies to provide education, jobs and housing to those who are less fortunate and in need.

This is the second time in the last few weeks that fans have gotten a chance to see Ye’s philanthropic side.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, November 24.

In other news, Ye has also held another Sunday Service in Los Angeles on December 19 and streamed it online. The session was dedicated to the late designer Virgil Abloh.

The Sunday Service choir covered Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ while a message on the streamed performance read: “In loving memory of Virgil Ablog, creative director of ‘Donda’.”

The choir performed gospel versions of tracks including Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’, Jeremih’s ‘Paradise’, as well as a few Christmassy songs like ‘O Come O Ye Faithful’.

For more news on Kanye and his work, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch the Sunday Service by Kanye West for the 19th of December here: