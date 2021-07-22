Rejoice because Kanye West has returned to Instagram and his first several posts have been as artful and intriguing as you’d hope.

Yeezy came back to the social media platform on Tuesday, July 20th, after a long absence. His return to Instagram is clearly in preparation for his forthcoming 10th album, Donda, due out this Friday, July 23rd. So yes, it’s going to be basically Kanye West Fortnight on social media, prepare yourself.

West has most recently been in the headlines for non-music reasons, Kim Kardashian having filed for divorce from the rapper earlier in the year (although interestingly Kim K remains the only person that he follows on Instagram; maybe he just hasn’t realised yet).

His first Instagram pictures honour their four children: he can be seen wearing necklaces with each of their names – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West also posted pictures of himself wearing his much-discussed black head-to-toe ensemble, before laying out all of the pieces together in another shot.

And he’s really made up for lost time, posting another two pictures as well as a video in the space of two days. First he posted a clip of a Beats By Dre advert he scored and edited starring the infamous athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, who was unfairly suspended from the U.S. Olympics Team ahead after testing positive for marijuana.

That was followed by a shot of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the star is hosting an official Donda listening event this week. His latest picture, posted 11 hours ago at the time of writing, is a shot of what appears to be West himself, sporting a football jersey with “Donda” on the back.

So why not follow West on Instagram and settle in for the arrival of Donda, his first release since 2019’s Jesus Is King; you’re not going to be able to escape news of him for several weeks anyway.

Check out Kanye West’s Beats By Dre advert below: