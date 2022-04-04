Amidst his very public divorce and the backlash Kanye West has been getting for his recent remarks, Ye has decided to drop out of Coachella.

Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella. As reported by TMZ, the rapper has reportedly pulled out of his headliner slot at the world famous music festival, leaving space for another potential candidate.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the festival starts on April 15th. Ye was slated to perform over the weekends of April 17th and April 24th. It is unclear why Kanye has pulled out of his sets.

The move also comes amidst Ye’s very public divorce from Kim Kardashian, against whom and her partner Pete Davidson he has lashed out on social media multiple times. Last month, Kanye’s racist attack on Trevor Noah – who defended Kim Kardashian – got him suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

In March, a petition to pull Kanye West’s set from Coachella gathered almost 50,000 signatures. The petitioners demanded that he be removed from the festival in light of his attacks on his former wife and her partner.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.” the petition read.

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.” it continued.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Earlier in March, the Grammy awards axed a potential performance by Ye due to “concerning online behaviour.” The announcement came weeks after Ye dropped his music video for ‘Eazy’, which showed a Pete Davidson lookalike being kidnapped and buried alive, raking up intense backlash from the public.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.