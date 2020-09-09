Amid a new flurry of new tweets, Kanye West has revealed he had to receive a cortisone shot in his hand due to “too much texting”.

Taking to Twitter (obviously), the rapper posted a photo of his hand alongside the caption: “Too much texting bro. Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle sprinkle of lidocaine.”

He also shared a video receiving the injection to his wrist, saying: “Lidocaine worked instantly! The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours. Modern medicine.”

It comes following the news earlier today that the reality series that kicked of Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian’s career – Keeping Up with the Kardashians – would officially be ending after a whopping 14 years on the air.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the famous family said in a joint statement, signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim revealed in a separate post that their final season will air in 2021, with no explanation as to why the show is suddenly ending has been given, though it comes amid dramas following Kanye West’s controversial presidential bid and his ongoing struggle with bipolar disorder.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

KUWTK premiered in 2007 and turned the Kardashian-Jenner family into international stars with an empire that included clothing lines, cosmetics companies, apps and more.

