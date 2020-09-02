Kanye West has revealed the reason behind his infamous stunt at the MTV VMAs in 2009 where he crashed the stage in the middle of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech.

Speaking on Nick Cannon’s podcast Cannon’s Class, Kanye also opened up about his 2016 hospitalisation, his 2020 presidential campaign and the famous VMAs moment that went down in pop culture history.

“Right now, God is giving me the information,” he said. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”