Kanye West is set to countersue his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

In a recent statement released to Rolling Stone, the rapper’s legal team labeled Pisciotta’s accusations as “baseless” and alleged that her actions were motivated by revenge after her advances were rejected by the rapper.

The statement from Kanye’s representative detailed that Pisciotta was dismissed for demanding an unreasonable salary of $4 million per year, among other reasons including “numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.” It was also mentioned that Pisciotta had allegedly made unsolicited sexual advances towards Kanye, including offering sex on his birthday and sending him “unsolicited nude images.”

The legal team further accused Pisciotta of attempting to use “sexual coercion” to extort material items from Kanye, such as a Hermes Himalayan Diamond Birkin bag, a Lamborghini, and plastic surgery. Following the rejection of her advances, Pisciotta allegedly set a blackmail demand of $60 million last year. Kanye’s representatives claim that her recent allegations are fabricated and aimed solely at attracting media attention.

In her lawsuit, Pisciotta accused Kanye of masturbating in front of her and sending her videos of himself engaged in sexual acts with a model.

These allegations come in the wake of previous reports by former Yeezy employees who claimed that West showed them inappropriate photos of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye himself has spoken in the past about a “full-on pornography addiction” that he believes “destroyed” his family and mentioned using sex as a source of design inspiration.

At the time of writing, Pisciotta hasn’t responded to Rolling Stone’s request for comment. She did, however, share the following message on her Instagram Story that read: “Your soul becomes aligned with freedom when you allow others the liberty to dislike you, judge you and disagree with you.”