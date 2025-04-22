Ye has shared the story behind his new song “Cousins” in a post on X, making a series of unsettling claims in the process.

In a tweet posted Monday, April 21st, the artist formerly known as Kanye West included a snippet of the track alongside a personal account of its origins.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he wrote. “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He then suggested that, after discovering explicit magazines, he and his cousin engaged in sexual activity during childhood.

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” he wrote. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins dick till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

In the snippet, Ye delivers his vocals with a distorted filter, switching between singing and rapping.

The lyrics go: “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n—as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s–t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head…I told my cousin not tell nobody / Please don’t make me take it to my grave / The truth will set you free someday / I don’t think they understand, that I’m not attracted to a man.”

Later in the snippet, Ye raps about his alleged nitrous use and his relationships with women.

He also recently opened up about his childhood in a series of candid tweets shared earlier this month.

“When I was growing up my parents beat me,” he tweeted. “Like when I deserved it…Not in abusive way…I guess.”

He continued, “I’d be like, ‘Mom, I’m really upset. I didn’t get the starter hat to go with the jacket you just bought me, ‘and then I got backhanded out the blue…Just seems like that wouldn’t be woke.”