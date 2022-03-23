“Imma let you finish”, Kanye West once said to Taylor Swift, but Instagram didn’t give him the same opportunity last week.

The social media platform finally suspended the rapper after weeks of online attacks on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson. A racist attack on The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Ye was only given a timeout of 24 hours but he hasn’t been back on Instagram since: at the time of writing, his account has a grand total of zero posts.

That’s why we thought do the world a favour and collect 10 of Ye’s wildest deleted posts – it was a hard time narrowing it down to just 10.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

X Marks The Spot

It’s truly bizarre now to think that Kanye West and Pete used to be, not quite best mates, but good casual friends at least. The comedian once famously went for dinner with Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and Ye, paying for everyone’s meal. After everything with Kim went down this year, Ye hunted for a picture of that lovely dinner and posted it on his Instagram with a massive red ‘X’ over Pete’s face. “I just wanted my friend to have my back the knife just goes in deeper,” he wrote in all caps.

Kanye West: Civil War

Scrolling through your Instagram and finding this Ye post was like entering a pop culture fever dream. Gone were the Marvel characters on the Civil War poster, replaced by – get ready – Drake, Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, and several more famous faces. Talk about main character syndrome.

Pete Davidson Loves Hillary Clinton

The Saturday Night Live star once got a tattoo of the former presidential candidate, and Ye wanted more people to know about it. He took a screenshot of Pete’s own Instagram post unveiling his Hillary tat, writing “there are a bunch of people who run media and the election,” in the caption (all caps unsurprisingly again).

The Yellow Notepad

Ye posted a picture of himself holding a yellow notepad and a new internet meme was born. After many people started to question his Instagram posts, the rapper wanted to make something clear. “My account is not hacked,” he scrawled on the notepad, accompanied by the date “2 13 22”. In the caption, he also offered to pay Pete’s SNL mate Michael Che “double whatever they paying you just so you don’t have to look at that pawn ever again.”

I’ve Got This One Myself

When Kim implored her estranged partner to lay off her Pete, Ye relented. Slightly. “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete,” he wrote before adding, “I’m going to handle the situation myself.” The post was accompanied by a picture of a man holding someone in a headlock, while Ye also shared a screenshot of a text reportedly from Kim making clear her anxiety at his actions.

All Caps, No Cap

A lot of people had called out Ye for consistently using all caps in his Instagram captions, and he announced that he wanted to stop doing this in a moment of sincerity. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he noted. “I’m working on my communication. He continued by apologising for posting screenshots of text messages, insisting “I take accountability.”

A Meagre Victory

After weeks of relentless online abuse, Ye announced his pleasure at Pete removing his Instagram account. “Ran Skete off the gram,” he rejoiced, accompanied by a screenshot of Pete’s empty Instagram. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life,” he added.

North by KanyeWest

Ye and Kim’s daughter, North, has become an unwitting pawn in their public battle. After he noticed a TikTok featuring his daughter with emo makeup on, Ye took to Instagram to voice his displeasure. “My daughter will not be lead by people who don’t believe in God,” he wrote. “I am in a very good place and a very God place… Inside the will of God… I am being still right now… This all feels like a set up.”

Pete’s Inappropriate Joke

Ye took a screenshot of an old headline about a joke Pete made about having sex with a baby. “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” he wrote. “SKETE you not built for this… Apologise to your family for being in your family.”

Perez Hilton

Giving Pete and Kim a little much-needed break, Ye instead took on notorious gossip columnist Perez Hilton. “I have a direct question for Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr…. Do you think jokes about mental health are funny?” he asked, accompanied by a big picture of Perez’s face. The pair have repeatedly clashed recently.