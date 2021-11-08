In wake of Friday’s deadly Astroworld Festival, Kanye West has valiantly paid tribute to the victims by dedicating his Sunday Service to them. West – who was at the service last week – was expected to show sometime throughout the performance. However, it’s been reported that he wasn’t spotted at the event at all.

West’s Sunday Service is live-streamed across a number of channels, prior to the show, the streaming platforms had a message dedicating the show to Astroworld victims.

“Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld,” the message read.

JUST IN: Kanye West is live streaming a Sunday Service event in honor of those who passed at Travis Scott’s Astrofest🙏 pic.twitter.com/HGI5IKpMo6 — RapTV (@raptvcom) November 7, 2021

Throughout the service, many people had their eyes peeled for an appearance by Ye, but the rapper was nowhere to be seen. In fact, Astroworld was barely mentioned at all.

“Somebody did eventually take the mic and deliver a few words once all the singing was done — delivering a general message about God and perseverance, but not mentioning Astroworld explicitly,” TMZ reports.

The performers for this week’s Sunday Service were notably dressed in all black, seemingly a tribute to the eight people who died and the hundreds who were injured at the Astroworld Festival.

West’s non-appearance was surprising to many watchers, especially considering his family ties to Travis Scott and the fact that he brought out Justin Beiber, Roddy Ricch and Marilyn Manson just last week.

“Ya gotta imagine Kanye might make an appearance at some point, and even say something to address the Astroworld tragedy … as Travis is essentially his brother-in-law, and we know they’re tight,” TMZ pointed out.

The Astroworld Festival saw at least eight people dead and hundreds injured after a crowd surge that happened while Travis Scott was playing. According to officials in Houston, the festival crowd began to rush during Scott’s set at around 9 pm on Friday, and fans were pushing their way towards the stage.

Shortly after, the “mass-casualty incident” was said to take place around 9:38 pm as the crowd surged forward more. It’s been reported that 55 Houston Fire Department units responded and started performing CPR on the injured. Eleven people were taken to hospital for cardiac arrest and eight have died. Three hundred people have been treated for injuries as a result of the incident.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.