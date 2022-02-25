As Kanye West began to drop tracks from his highly anticipated album Donda 2 on Stem player, fans who didn’t vibe with the $200 price tag inevitably began posting the rapper’s new music to various streaming sites.

Ye raised eyebrows when he announced that his Donda 2 wouldn’t be available on streaming sites, but rather, a new device called a Stem player.

“‘DONDA 2’ will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player, not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes,” said Kanye on Instagram.

After Kanye debuted the album with a listening experience for fans at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday night, four tracks ‘Security, ‘Pablo,’ ‘Open Road,’ and ‘We Did It Kid’—were made available on the Stem Player website for those who own the hockey puck-sized streaming device.

Now, with all 16 tracks having been uploaded to the Stem website, fans have taken to social media to share the album with Yeezy fans who weren’t keen on forking out $200.

The complete ‘Miami version’ tracklist has also reportedly been revealed as fans swiftly shared screenshots of the list to Twitter.

DONDA 2. 16 TRACKS. MIAMI VERSION. AVAILABLE NOW AT https://t.co/JBJmaOrJ2V. pic.twitter.com/SYp3j0vDyj — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 25, 2022

Ye’s listening party on Tuesday saw a slew of famous faces in attendance, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

And while the star-studded event saw the likes of tech magnate Elon Musk, French Montana, Diddy and Rick Ross in attendance at the show in LoanDepot Park in Miami, it was the listening party’s less-than-stellar sound quality that had social media talking.

The first hitch became evident when Kanye began to perform some tracks of his Donda album, namely ‘Hurricane’ featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, during which he seemed to have issues with his in-ear monitors and was unable to find his place on the track.

Things only continued to go pear-shaped for the rapper, as ‘Jail 2’ featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby began to play, only for Ye to throw his mic on the ground in frustration.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.