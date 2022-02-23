Kanye West kicked off his Donda 2 listening party on Tuesday evening, and like most things Ye-related, it was not without controversy.

During his performance, Ye was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

And while the star-studded event saw the likes of tech magnate Elon Musk, French Montana, Diddy and Rick Ross in attendance at the show in LoanDepot Park in Miami, it was the listening party’s less-than-stellar sound quality that had social media talking.

Rick Ross and Elon Musk at the #DONDA2 event pic.twitter.com/TwXoinzhhS — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 23, 2022

The first hitch became evident when Kanye began to perform some tracks of his Donda album, namely ‘Hurricane’ featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, during which he seemed to have issues with his in-ear monitors and was unable to find his place on the track.

However, some social media users have suggested that Ye simply forgot the words.

Kanye when they asked him to remember the lyrics to hurricane pic.twitter.com/CGqr1Vwcra — Alex (@AirIanes) February 23, 2022

Things only continued to go pear-shaped for the rapper, as ‘Jail 2’ featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby began to play, only for Ye to throw his mic on the ground in frustration. He then spent the remainder of the Donda 2 show mic-less.

As expected, this lead to a flurry of memes joking that Kanye would be going on a firing spree following the catastrophic performance.

“The audio team is going to jail tonight #DONDA2 #KanyeWest #ye go ahead and throw that mic again,” one person wrote.

Kanye just fired all these mfs pic.twitter.com/SQQomGL4G4 — Ⓜ️v (@FewMv) February 23, 2022

Kanye West after his mic stopped working #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/zalqqCPIK3 — Houston 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸👨‍🦳👩🏽 (@H0ustonPa) February 23, 2022

Kanye when he’s sees the audio team after the show:#DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/smhWsBX2sE — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) February 23, 2022

Another fan even joked that ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson (whom Kanye is now referring to as ‘Skete’) was behind the audio issues.

The sound guy at Kanye’s Donda 2 event 😂😭 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/9wgkD76f2y — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) February 23, 2022

To add to the ever-growing mess, one of Kanye’s sound engineers soon took to social media to defend himself amid the madness – and the inevitable trolling from Ye fans – simply posting, “wasn’t me” on his Instagram page.

One of the audio engineers for the Donda 2 concert via Instagram‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/48cPaL3ZI0 — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 23, 2022

To add the cherry on top of the dumpster fire, after all that, Donda 2 also failed to materialise on schedule after it was supposed to be released on the 22nd.

All we can say is… Yikes.

