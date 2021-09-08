A leaked conversation has revealed that Kanye West told a Donda engineer to “go find god” after firing him over text.

DJ Akademiks has taken to Instagram to share a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between West and an unnamed engineer.

According to Akademiks, the conversation was leaked after the engineer’s iCloud was hacked.

The messages began with West texting the engineer at 9:34 am: “Good morning. Let’s work.”

After appearing to go almost two hours without a response, West sent another text at 11:23 am that read: “You’re fired. Go home.”

The person West was allegedly texting then responded by saying: “I’m really sorry. I have no excuse. I set an alarm for 7:30am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn’t alerting me.”

He continued: “I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could. Lou was already on his way to get boogz and they just got here. I didn’t call back right away cause I was in panic trying to find a ride. I know this is unacceptable. I’m sorry.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

West then appeared to end the conversation by writing: “Stop texting. Go find God.”

In other news, producer Mike Dean recently described the process of working on Donda as “gruelling”.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Dean said the album “came out great” despite there being “lots of hours [and] lots of changes.”

“Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test, kind of. And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process,” he said.

“He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he’d just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the alleged text exchange between Kanye West and an engineer: