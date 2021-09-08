Hip hop star Rick Ross stopped by The Today Show to promote his new book, sharing some obvious truths about Kanye West at the same time.

As per Complex, Ross was appearing on the morning show to discuss The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire, his new self-help book.

And considering you’re there discussing making an empire, what better example to use than Yeezy, who moved into an Atlanta stadium last month to record his new album and had us journalist furiously pressing our keyboards for hours and weeks on end.

“Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” Ross said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.”

Ye is actually included in a part of Ross’s book: in an excerpt told to USA TODAY, Ross recalled the time he visited Kanye in Atlanta, and felt that his run for president was little more than a media exercise.

“All of this (shit) was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way,” he said. “That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.” Also in the book, Ross quoted Kanye as saying, “Tomorrow I might tweet that I don’t feel like being president anymore.”

Ross made sure to clarify that he and Kanye remain friends, with the former even attending the Donda listening events in Atlanta.

The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire is out now.

Check out ‘Devil in a New Dress’ by Kanye West ft. Rick Ross: