Kanye West has reportedly dropped Kid Cudi from Donda 2 due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, and Kid Cudi has responded to this allegation.

This morning, Kanye took to Instagram to announce that Kid Cudi will no longer be on Donda 2 “because he’s friends with you know who”.

The mystery person in this case is Pete Davidson, who has stated before that he “wouldn’t be here” without Cudi’s music.

Ye also snuck in a shade at Billie Eilish, who he recently called out for taking a jab at Travis Scott during one of her concerts, sating: “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going”. Eilish has since said she never said a thing about Scott.

Kid Cudi responded to Kanye West on both Twitter and Instagram.

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

It would seem that Cudi and Ye discussed for him to be off Donda 2 weeks ago, and West is just using it to keep up an image online about his feud with Pete Davidson.

He also commented on Kanye’s Insta post, saying: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you fuckin dinosaur”.

Fans on Twitter and Instagram are confused with Kanye’s apparent beef with Cudi, trying to keep track of the feud.

To see if I'm understanding – Kanye is saying Billie helping a fan was a subliminal diss to Travis so Kanye is speaking/writing in the subliminal language of Billie in order to diss Cudi and cut him off the album cause Cudi's friends with Pete Davidson….? — 🆚 (@VSattenXXL) February 12, 2022

Regardless of the fights between other artists, Kanye is going to be very busy for the rest of the month. Tomorrow at 6:30pm EST, a collaboration with McDonald’s will reportedly be dropping.

It’s also been reported that Kanye will host a listening party for Donda 2 on February 22, according to STRAPPED! on Twitter.

Kanye West will reportedly host a listening party for Donda 2 on February 22nd with Presale starting on February 12th 👀🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/yyoozbb1Is — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) February 12, 2022

Many fans are hoping that Cudi and West will reconcile, as there is no denying how well of a pair the two make, but it seems only time will tell.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the latest music from Kanye West and Kid Cudi here: