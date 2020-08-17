Amid his current presidential campaign, Kanye West has found the time to unveil plans to build an eco-village and children’s ranch.

Hark back to August last year, where Yeezy’s first foray into the world of city planning came to light. The 43-year-old musician was building secret, Tattooine, dome-like structures in the heart of Calabasas — an affluent, gated community populated by West and other Hollywood elite.

The 50-foot domes took aesthetic cues from Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine. They emerged on a 300-acre plot of land owned by Kanye but were torn down by the Los Angeles Department of Public Works as West failed to secure the proper permits before beginning work on them.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, August 14th, West shared a series of drawings and plans for an eco-village dubbed Birthday Lake. A mission statement penned by West revealed that the village would “provide sanctuary for those who choose Plan A”.

Birthday Lake would be a sanctuary to support mothers and family, and provide rehoming for children. As detailed, Birthday Lake plans to “provide a place to safely experience pregnancy and birth”, offering “stipends, childcare and career opportunities”, “farm to table nutrition”, and access to “wellcare”, which will cover “healthcare, holistic prevention [and] emotional intelligence”.

West shared an outline of the education system Birthday Lake would offer, covering lessons on music, art, ecology, and STEM.

Plan A Eco Village pic.twitter.com/mFx7hbRQWA — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Kanye also offered a sketch outline of a “‘water-formed’ landscape” that offers “offer relaxation and play”. It’s kind of hard to decipher what exactly Kanye’s vision is.

Without a soupcon of irony, I truly hope Kanye’s vision comes into fruition. If we can allow those nauseating, aesthetically-void McMansions to overtake all that is good, pure, and beautiful in this world, we should allow Kanye to build his domes.