Pete Davidson’s NYC Pebble Bar is getting review bombed by Kanye West fans after leaked texts between the two.

The dispute between Pete Davidson and Kanye West continues as West’s fans take to Google reviews to leave mass negative reviews for Davidson’s NYC Pebble Bar, which the actor invested in. This incident follows a series of text messages between Davidson and West that were leaked on Instagram by Pete Davidson. The beginning of the leaked messages start off hot.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—–g lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f— up.”

“Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?” Ye replied. “In bed with your wife,” Davidson responded with a photo of him shirtless in bed.

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me,” the jokester seems to have written in a text, later adding, “I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth,” Pete said.

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months,” he noted, “I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Pebble Bar Reviews

Now, fans have taken matters into their own hands, leaving reviews on both sides for Davidson’s Pebble Bar.

