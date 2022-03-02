Kanye West has thrown another spanner in the works amid his messy divorce proceedings with reality star Kim Kardashian.

If you haven’t been following the wild ride, Kim has voiced her desire to be divorced from the rapper as soon as possible – but Kanye isn’t playing ball with his estranged wife, frequently posting to social media about his hopes to reunite his family.

According to TMZ, Kanye fired his lawyer, Chris Melcher, in the eleventh hour and just before a hearing with Kim, where it’s expected the judge will rule to make Kim legally single.

They also reported that the controversial rapper has since hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr Dre.

Interestingly, both Kim and Dre are represented by attorney Laura Wasser in their respective divorces, meaning she and Spector will again face off in court.

It comes following Yeezy going on a several week spree of attempting to win back Kardashian with a slew of erratic posts to social media, while simultaneously putting her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, on blast.

During a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that the pair’s marriage began to crack when the rapper moved to Wyoming during the recording of his eighth album, ye.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” Kim said.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. It’s my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Later that month, Kim again spoke of how Ye’s relocation to Wyoming affected their marriage.

“After turning 40 this year, I realised like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she said.

“To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.

“I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that — I know that and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Kanye recently released his latest album, DONDA 2, which debuted at a star-studded listening party in Miami last month.

