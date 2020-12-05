Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Kanye West has been very busy this year.

West made an attempt to run for the President of the United States of America and made numerous drops for his Yeezy fashion line.

He didn’t release another album, but he did deliver a handful of singles including, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ and ‘Nah Nah Nah’.

And now to round out the year, West has received a very solid amount of recognition for his album, Jesus Is King – which Billboard has recently reminded us of thanks to an up to date report.

Following on from the 2020 Billboard Awards back in October this year, West was nominated for nine awards, taking home four in total.

Thank God for the favor the increase and these YEEZY SLIIIIIIIDZZZZ ⛷ thank Billboard awards for the 9 nominations and 4 wins. Invite me next time and I’ll pull up pic.twitter.com/ZiqIIwI6Wp — ye (@kanyewest) October 15, 2020

For his work on the album, Jesus Is King, he won in the categories: Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album and Top Gospel Song for, ‘Follow God’.

Billboard reported that since the album’s release on November 9th, 2019, Jesus Is King has spent more than a year at the number one spot on the Top Gospel Albums year-end tally.

West was also awarded as being this year’s Top Gospel Artist, meaning that he now holds the title for the second year running.

Throwing it back to a little while ago when West first released Jesus Is King in 2019, to say that the album received mixed reviews from both the industry, his fans and internet-critics is an understatement.

Just to remind us of how savage a lot of people were when chiming in on West’s seemingly sudden pivot to produce Christian-inspired music, let’s digress to the conclusion of Pitchfork’s album review.

They said, “Kanye albums used to stretch our perspectives and imaginations. Now they illuminate the contours of his increasingly shrunken world.”

While there obviously won’t be a survey conducted to show where the world stands on West’s current music direction, it kind of feels like a year later, the album’s come full circle.