If this is the kind of discourse that Kanye West will be bringing to the White House debate floor, call off the election and put him in office stat.

West has taken to Twitter to pose a question to his fans to determine which rock heavy-hitters are better, Guns N’ Roses or Nirvana.

The rapper shared a photo of the Nirvana logo, writing “Guns n Roses or Nirvana,” alongside a thinking emoji. “Both my favorite.”

Guns n Roses or Nirvana 🤔 both my favorite pic.twitter.com/PpUC6wbEu8 — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

The tweet ushered in thousands of responses, with West fans offering their staunchest arguments as to which of the acts they believed to be superior. Kanye West, in his infinite mysticism, is yet to offer a definitive opinion as to which band is his favourite, but we’re of the opinion that he can like both equally.

These past few months have seen Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose take a vocal stance amid the impending US election. Last week, Rose took to Twitter to condemn the Trump administration and the way they have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The rocker shared a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s joint statement, that saw the pair accuse the Trump administration of not grasping the enormity of the problems American families are facing.

“Democrats have compromised,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “Repeatedly, we have made clear to the Administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion. However, it is clear that the Administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

Rose argued that the administration simply “doesn’t care” about the problems faced by American Families. “It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the ‘magnitude’ of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference,” he wrote.

Last month, the rocker penned a Fourth of July letter defending his vocal political stance.

“My disdain 4 [our] current administration n’ what I perceive as its threat to [our] democracy is no secret,” Rose wrote.

“In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues [are] usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion),” Rose continued.

“I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just [our] country but for humanity, wildlife n’ [our] environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism [are] at least in this country free to disagree.”