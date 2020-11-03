If you were desperately yearning for something to look forward to, let it be this. Kanye West is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the day after the US presidential election.

Though I’d love to live in a world where we’re all living in Tattooine domes, dripping head to toe in Yeezy’s earth-toned garbs, I have already accepted that Kanye West will not be taking out this years election.

West remains in the presidential race, but his name has been removed from the ballot in several states for missing deadlines and submitting fraudulent signatures. West’s name is set to appear on the ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

Whilst I’m forced to reckon with the disappointment of not witnessing Kanye West as the leader of the world, the concept of him appearing on Jimmy Kimmel the day after the quadrennial day of chaos is a satisfying compromise.

Details about what else fans can expect from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! election wrap-up have been kept a secret. The show will be broadcast on ABC in the US at 11:35 pm ET.

Check out Kanye West on Donald Trump for Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

To keep you satiated until then, why not bide the time by indulging in three-hours of Kanye West’s musings during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The conversation saw West delve into everything from his relationship with God, his presidential run, his controversial takes on abortion, medication, racism, the music industry and the Star Wars franchise. He also confirmed that he’ll be running for president in 2024.

“I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024 … I got the Birthday Party,” he said. “But I was thinking maybe there’s a possibility I would be… eh, they said that wouldn’t happen. [But] I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat.”