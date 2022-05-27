On his new track with the late XXXTentacion, Kanye West once again appeared to claim that Kim Kardashian is keeping him from his children.

At this point, we’re not sure whether Kanye West understands what an amicable separation means. In the past year, West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian on social media – his vitriolic diatribe even extended to her current partner, comedian Pete Davidson.

Now, Ye appears to be back at it on his new song. Yesterday, Ye dropped his new track ‘True Love’ with the late controversial rapper XXXTentacion. On the track, he appeared to allege – again – that Kim Kardashian is restricting his access to their kids.

On the song’s opening, Ye raps: ‘Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow // Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow’.