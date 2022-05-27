On his new track with the late XXXTentacion, Kanye West once again appeared to claim that Kim Kardashian is keeping him from his children.
At this point, we’re not sure whether Kanye West understands what an amicable separation means. In the past year, West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian on social media – his vitriolic diatribe even extended to her current partner, comedian Pete Davidson.
Now, Ye appears to be back at it on his new song. Yesterday, Ye dropped his new track ‘True Love’ with the late controversial rapper XXXTentacion. On the track, he appeared to allege – again – that Kim Kardashian is restricting his access to their kids.
On the song’s opening, Ye raps: ‘Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow // Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow’.
‘And you know all the nannies said, “Daddy in Nebraska” / Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.’ he says.
This isn’t the first time Ye has attacked Kardashian over their children.
Love Hip Hop?
Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
In March, the rapper posted a picture of his daughter’s backpack, which contained three pins – two containing Kim and Kanye’s faces, and the third one that of an alien.
“This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.” Ye said in the caption.
At the time, Kardashian called him out in the comments, saying: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”
Earlier this week, in a new episode of their reality show, Kardashian apologised to her family about how Ye had treated them during the time they were married.
“I can’t control how he treats me, or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again.” she told Khloe, before adding: “For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way — or myself.”
“I do recognise the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys.’” she later said in an individual clip.
For more on this topic, follow the Hip-hop Observer.