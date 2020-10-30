In heartwarming news, Kanye West has gifted his wife Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday.

Kardashian West took to Twitter earlier today to share a video of the present, describing the hologram from Kanye as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.”

“A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” wrote Kim. “It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

“You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl,” the hologram said. “I watch over you and your sisters and brother and the kids everyday.”

Elsewhere in the video, the hologram reminisces with Kim about Barry Mann’s 1961 doo-wop classic ‘Who Put The Bomp’, a track they would listen to together in the car.

The hologram pays kudos to Kanye in the most Kanye way imaginable: “You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

It then continues to tell Kim she is “the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

In other news, on Saturday, October 24th, the stars aligned and Kanye West finally appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The three-hour conversation saw West delve into everything from his relationship with God, his presidential run, his controversial takes on abortion, medication, racism, the music industry and the Star Wars franchise. He also confirmed that he’ll be running for president in 2024.

“I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024 … I got the Birthday Party,” he said. “But I was thinking maybe there’s a possibility I would be… eh, they said that wouldn’t happen. [But] I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat.”

You can listen to the interview below.