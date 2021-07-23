After Kanye West kept fans waiting for what seemed like an eternity for his next studio album, DONDA to drop, its listening party in Atlanta is currently going down right now.

West, the absolute king of not keeping to a deadline is officially set to release DONDA on streaming platforms tomorrow, holding the exclusive listening party at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta to celebrate.

With this being West’s first album release since the divorce since ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, many wondered whether or not West would rap about his former wife or his experience with marriage.

According to Complex, West originally had a diss track of sorts about Kardashian, but an updated version of the album saw the track removed, leaving only emotional tracks relating to his family life remaining.

The listening party for the soon-to-release album kicked off at 10am AEST, where viewers have been able to access the stream exclusively via Apple Music.

West kept his fans waiting (obviously), with livestream footage of the arena showing patrons entering and taking their seats before eventually culminating in a full house.

Kanye West appreciation page, Donda’s Place kept the behind the scenes footage and photos coming in the lead-up to the event, revealing Kim Kardashian and kids rolling up to the venue.

Kardashian was seen rocking a red bodysuit, followed by her children in all black outfits.

As West took to the stage, a tie between the former couple had been revealed, with West also rocking an all red outfit (not unusual for the rapper), but this time, in a red edition of the Yeezy round jacket, of course paired with Yeezys too.

See Kim Kardashian arrive at the Kanye West listening party: