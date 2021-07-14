Kanye West has made the second dint in his Yeezy Gap collection.

Fans of West had been patiently (and not so impatiently) awaiting the first impending release from the collaboration, which he decided to surprise drop for his 44th birthday last month.

The first piece is known as the ‘Round Jacket’, fashioned from recycled nylon and coming in a very Yeezy blue colourway.

The piece was as every bit Yeezy as we could have anticipated. The jacket’s oversized, robust and definitely best paired with some Yeezy foam runners.

And now we can expect the second item from the collection to stay the course of outerwear, seeing West deliver another Round Jacket, this time in another colourway, that being the old wardrobe faithful: black.

West has already been seen sporting the jacket to numerous events overseas, including a Balenciaga fashion show which he recently attended in Paris.

Accessorised with Yeezy foam runners of course and a Yeezy face mask which does more than just cover the artist’s nose and mouth – something not at all unusual for West.

Just like the first Round Jacket, West has surprise released its second iteration, with an online preorder link available for those who are in Japan, the UK and Europe. Prices are set at ¥26,000, £160 and €180, respectively, as reported by Complex.

Right now a link for US customers has not yet been made available. US customers are also still waiting for to receive their blue Round Jackets which are reportedly set to ship out next season.

While fans of West are definitely very here for the Yeezy Gap collaboration silhouettes so far, with many very keen to receive their jackets, the price tag isn’t all that affordable as we could have expected.

Wonder what the next piece in the collection could be?

