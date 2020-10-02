Kanye West’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam has spoken out about on the rapper’s upcoming album, saying it is some of his best work to date.

Along with his presidential pursuit, Kanye has been working on his long-awaited tenth studio album, which has undergone several name changes including Jesus Is King 2, God’s Country, Donda, and Donda: With Child, while leaving fans in the dark as to when the record will officially drop.

Now, speaking in a feature for Rolling Stone, Thiam – who is the brother of rapper Akon – talked up Yeezy’s forthcoming release, calling it “some of the greatest music he’s made.”

“And everything that’s happening now is making the music better. He has more to talk about, more to say.”

He continued: “I’ve never met another human being like Kanye. God has put something on this guy; he sprinkled extra greatness on top of him. He has a vision and a drive like no other. We can all make money, but making history, doing something that’s going to be around for hundreds of years to come — that’s what I’m excited about.”

Thiam added of the pair’s relationship, “We’ve been friends for 15 years; we met at Def Jam and I A&R’d his and Jay-Z’s album Watch the Throne. I just never thought we’d work together at this capacity.”

In other Kanye news, hip-hop legend Kid Cudi has voiced his disagreement over the rapper’s political leanings in a new interview.

Speaking to Esquire, Cudi – who collaborated with the star for Kids See Ghosts – referenced West’s longtime support of the controversial US president Donald Trump, something the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ rapper vehemently disagrees with.

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some shit like that,” Cudi said of the rapper’s outspoken support of US president Donald Trump.

“I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.”

Check out ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ by Kanye West: