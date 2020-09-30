Kid Cudi has spoken out on his relationship with “brother” Kanye West, saying that despite the pair being close, he “totally disagrees” with West’s political ideologies.

Speaking to Esquire, Cudi – who collaborated with ‘Ye for Kids See Ghosts – referenced West’s longtime support of the controversial US president Donald Trump, something the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ rapper vehemently disagrees with.

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some shit like that,” Cudi said of the rapper’s outspoken support of US president Donald Trump.

“I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.”

Cudi continued, “That’s my brother. I’ll go on record: That’s my brother. I love him,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with everything he fucking says and he fucking does, you know?”

And while Kid Cudi may be portraying a Trump-supporter on HBO’s new drama series, We Are Who We Are, the artist made it clear that his real-life persona does not support Trump in any way, shape or form.

“I read the scripts and at first I was taken aback, because I have my beliefs,” Cudi explained. “I’m not a Trump supporter. I don’t know if the world knows that, but I was just really concerned about what people may think.”

“I talked to [creator] Luca [Guadagnino] and it all made sense to me at the end of the day,” he said. “Look, it’s a character I’m playing and I was fully invested in that, you know? At the end of the day, I hope that people can accept that for what it is, and not go and be like, ‘Oh, shit, Cudi’s a Trump supporter now—he’s wearing a MAGA hat.’”

