Kanye West has officially added his presidential campaign running mate: Michelle Tidball, a self-proclaimed “biblical life coach” who works in a dental office.

Adding to the saga of rapper Kanye West’s spur of the moment presidential campaign for 2020, he has now named his running mate, appointing Michelle Tidball as his hopeful vice president.

According to TMZ, Kanye West recently filed his official documents so he can be placed on the ballot in the conservative state of Arkansas in the United States, and confirmed that Michelle Tidball would be his running mate, following brief mentions of her last month.

As like Kanye, his running mate doesn’t have political experience from what can be seen, but instead boasts running an online Bible study class, works in a dental office, and describes herself as a “biblical life coach.”

Running a site called Yarash, Tidball recites Romans 8:19, which preaches about a higher power waiting for the day when the higher power’s true “children” are put forth and revealed.

Additionally, Tidball offers a $65 50-minute session to provide purchasers with a one-on-one coaching to point you to “where you ought to be” in life.

According to The New Yorker, an interview from Mary L. Keller – a former colleague of Tidball – Tidball apparently considers herself to be an “online prophet.”

Keller notes that she thinks that her and Kanye make a perfect match with their “religious imagination,” citing that they both have key religious beliefs.

“They both believe they have direct access to God and read the world as evidence of that access,” Keller stated.

“The religious imagination is about the only thing that can provide language for drought, flood, fire… I see Kanye and Michelle as the kinds of voices that people might turn to for a meaningful story in the face of climate change.”