What Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek, really said in regards to Ye’s anti-semitic remarks and removing the artist’s music from the platform.

@thepoptingz on Twitter recently reported that Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek, was deciding whether to take Ye’s music off the platform or not.

However, in a recent interview with Reuters, Ek confirmed that none of West’s music violated the company’s guidelines, so his music will not be taken down.

“Kanye West could have his music removed from Spotify soon.

The platform’s CEO condemned the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments and said that Spotify is deciding whether or not to remove the songs.”

🚨 Kanye West could have his music removed from Spotify soon. The platform's CEO condemned the rapper's anti-Semitic comments and said that Spotify is deciding whether or not to remove the songs. pic.twitter.com/HN6ozwOvYa — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 27, 2022

Since West’s comments were made outside of the platform, Ek argues that this does not warrant a violation of Spotify’s guidelines.

“Recent antisemitic remarks made by the rapper are ‘just awful comments,’ and would have warranted removal from Spotify for violating its policies, which prohibit hate speech, if they had been on a podcast or recording,” Ek said.

Ek instead turns the responsibility over to Kanye’s label, saying that if Ye’s music will be taken down, it’s up to them.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” said Ek, adding, “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

Between 2002 and 2016, West was represented by Universal Music’s Def Jam label. The label currently owns the copyright between those years, and continued distributing his music up until last year. Def Jam also made a statement on Ye’s remarks, “There is no place for antisemitism in our society”.

Ek said that if the label asks for Ye’s music to be taken down, Spotify will comply, “Obviously we’ll respect their wishes.”

This comes after Adidas and many others cut ties with West.

After cutting ties with Ye, Adidas released a statement as to why:

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”