Kanye West has withdrawn his petition to be included in the New Jersey presidential ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and his campaign.

Members from Yeezy’s dream team already appear to be getting cold feet, as an unidentified person with the Kanye 2020 email address appealed to withdraw the ballot.

“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” the Kanye 2020 email said late Monday.

Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson replied on Tuesday that she had accepted the withdrawn ballot for New Jersey.

“I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey,” Cookson wrote, in correspondence obtained by the Associated Press.

Election law attorney Scott Salmon was not swimming upstream when he first brought the campaign ballot into question, citing signatures that looked nearly identical. That included lower-case i’s dotted with a small circle, as well as incomplete addresses on Kanye’s ballot.

For someone who is meant to be a wordsmith with modern poetry, it’s a wonder Kanye fell over that hurdle.

Don’t give up on Kanye just yet.

The New York Times has reported that at least four people with links to the Republican party are connected to Kanye’s attempt to get on the presidential ballot this year. That is, what if the”Ye for President” slogan is actually an ‘ol switcheroo and it turns out he was campaigning for the Trump the whole time?

I guess the joke’s on us!