Kanye West is reportedly seeking professional political advise to help further his current presidential bid.

As TMZ report, West has hired a team of political advisors to assist him getting on the ballot in several states. The 43-year-old rapper is also seeking volunteers to assist his campaign, as well as contracting a third party company to raise awareness about his presidential run.

West’s reported goal is to to secure enough valid signatures to render Kanye an eligible presidential candidate. Volunteers are reportedly campaigning for signatures in West Virginia — hitting the streets in restaurants and shopping centres. Whilst campaign staff members have hit the ground running in New York ahead of Thursday’s deadline to qualify for the ballet.

In order to qualify in West Virginia, Kanye will need to earn 7,144 signatures by Monday, June 3rd to be eligible for the ballot.

The West presidential campaign has already hit a quagmire in the state of Illinois, who revealed they would review the signatures Kanye presented to make sure that every supporting name is from a confirmed citizen.

It has been alleged by an objector that only around 1,000 of the 3,000 plus names on Kanye’s petition were legitimate.

It’s been a bizarre, upsetting thing to watch this Kanye presidential run unfold. Last week, Kim Kardashian West released a statement addressing the mental health of her husband, asking for compassion and empathy as his family deal with his bipolar journey.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share her first public comment on the musician’s illness, following Kanye’s announcement that he would be running for U.S. President in the 2020 election.

Kanye’s presidential campaign has raised concerns about the musician’s mental health. Following the July 4th announcement, Ye took part in a bizarre four-hour Forbes interview that saw him make a slew of outlandish claims. Including that he had coronavirus —which he branded “the mark of the beast”— and that American toothpaste and deodorant “affect our ability to be of service to God.”

He also hosted the first presidential rally that saw him break down into tears while discussing abortion, and claim that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”