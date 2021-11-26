Kanye West has opened up about wanting to “heal the pain that I’ve caused” in a video message to fans titled ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’.

The five-minute video features West discussing his family, marriage to Kim Kardashian, relationship with Donald Trump, his presidential run and mental health.

“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me, I’m thankful for the life God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience,” he said.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused… I take accountability for my actions,” he said.

West continued to explain how his presidential campaign impacted his marriage, revealing that Kardashian was not a fan of his MAGA hat.

“Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage,” he said.

He continued: Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and—thank God—only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, ‘Write your speech next time, son.'”

The video also saw him discuss his relationship with religion, following on from the release of his album Jesus Is King and Sunday Service sessions.

“When I got saved it did not immediately make me a better person… it made me a self-righteous Christian,” he said.

“Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you got a molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus, like I had just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check.”

Check out the full ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ video by Kanye West: