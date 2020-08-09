The Kanye West 2020 US presidential campaign train continues to hurtle onward, and now Yeezy appears to have finally clarified some of his stances on key issues ahead of the election.

West’s presidential bid appeared doomed from the beginning, when it was revealed that West had missed out on deadlines to appear on ballots in numerous states. But he has forged onward, holding controversial rallies including one where he claimed Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves“.

TMZ reports that West has now shared ten key points relating to presidential issues, which he has brought together under the slogan of ‘Creating A Culture Of Life’.

His positions appear to be pandering to various sides of politics, with some points leaning towards the Democrats and others to Republicans.

One of the key points under the slogan is promoting religious freedoms, including bringing religion into schools. He wants to “restore faith and revive our Constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations.”

The ‘Creating A Culture Of Life’ pitch also re-iterates Yeezy’s hard-line anti-abortion, pro-life stance, which should resonate with large numbers of Republicans.

Several of his other points appear targeted towards Democrats, including a promise to reduce household debt and student loan debt, and a desire to restructure the education system to help “at-risk and vulnerable populations.”

Kanye West also wants policies that “treat all Americans the same, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity”, and also promised to promote clean water and renewable energy.

The campaign has clearly had an impact on West’s mental health, with his wife Kim Kardashian-West releasing a statement recently which spoke candidly about his bi-polar disorder.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she said.

“That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

