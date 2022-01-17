Kanye West has been stirring up a whole lot of controversy lately, with the latest being an alleged altercation with a fan who was attempting to get the rapper’s autograph.

As per TMZ, Ye is being investigated over an alleged misdemeanour battery incident that occurred in downtown L.A when Yeezy became involved in a verbal disagreement outside a nightclub.

The argument then turned physical with Ye alleged to have “pushed someone.” It was also reported that he punched someone who asked for an autograph.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ, Ye can be heard asking someone “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?… Cuz that’s what happened right fucking now.” The clip was reportedly captured on Wednesday night/early Thursday.

A further video allegedly captures the moments after the man was punched as he lies on the ground.

The man was reportedly punched in both the head and in the neck, and that “his head struck the ground hard.”

However, Kanye has now spoken out about the incident during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, where the 44-year-old told host Jason Lee that the sequence of events “can’t be captured in a headline.”

“So as far as the paparazzi goes, right, like, it wasn’t a fan,” the Donda hitmaker began.

“It was 3 a.m. in front of the warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio. I created the record, this impromptu shoot, and my cousins went and did really deliver the mission.

“And this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue Covid mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

Lee asked then asked Ye if the “taunting, the disrespect, the disregard for your privacy” instigated his alleged reaction.

“Look, man, I love the paparazzi, I love the press, I love the media, everything,” Kanye explained.

“But then they send those two, probably like some agents or something to really gaslight the situation. This can’t be captured in a headline. This is the reason why I wanted to sit down and talk to you directly and talk to the world about exactly what happened.”

Rather than a genuine fan, West said the man had been “taking autographs to make money on them”.

“This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs, are ones that are like, ‘This is my song, for real?'” he said.

“So I end up getting into an altercation with the guy that wanted to make money off of my autographs.

He added, “This is from the horse’s mouth. I told you all before, y’all are not fit to be in charge of my narrative. I told you before, I am taking my narrative.

“I am writing my narrative. Why don’t you all go do something, you know what I mean, other than trying to bring somebody down.”

