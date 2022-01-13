According to a new report, Kanye West is a “named suspect” in a Los Angeles criminal battery investigation.

As per TMZ, Ye is being investigated over an alleged misdemeanour battery incident that occurred in downtown L.A.. The rapper initially became involved in a verbal disagreement outside a nightclub. The argument then turned physical with Ye alleged to have “pushed someone.” It was also reported that he punched someone who asked for an autograph.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ, Ye can be heard asking someone “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?… Cuz that’s what happened right fucking now.” The clip was reportedly captured on Wednesday night/early Thursday.

A further video allegedly captures the moments after the man was punched as he lies on the ground. The man was reportedly punched in both the head and in the neck, and that “his head struck the ground hard.”

He was in the area with new romantic interest Julia Fox as the pair partied at Delilah in West Hollywood together. He later left the venue while Fox stayed behind.

Ye has been in trouble with the law before. Back in 2014, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour count of battery after he charged at a photographer during a paparazzi swarm at LAX in 2013. He was required to undergo 24 anger management sessions, perform 250 hours of community service, and pay restitution to the victim as part of his probation.

Ye has not been arrested for this week’s incident. A charge of misdemeanour battery carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

It comes just a day after Ye was confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s Coachella alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. It’s set to be his first full set at the iconic U.S. festival since he previously headlined the event in 2011.

