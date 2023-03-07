And just like that, he was back: Kanye West has made a prominent return to social media this week, thanks to a mixture of new posts and resurfaced clips.

On Sunday night, he made his first Instagram post in a very long time, and it was quite the cryptic comeback. “Write a caption,” he asked his millions of followers, alongside a picture of a CGI-looking man wearing a gray morph suit and slim red sunglasses.

To add to the mystery, Balenciaga was tagged in the post, hinting at a potential reunion with the designer brand (Balenciaga cut ties with Ye last year following his anti-Semitic comments).

Kanye’s surprise Instagram post quickly brought a lot of comments. “Where the hell you been at?” asked British rapper Stefflon Don. “Yeezy back!!!!!” exclaimed fellow rapper YG.

At the time of writing, Kanye hasn’t added to his Instagram return, but that didn’t stop him returning to social media elsewhere thanks to some resurfaced clips.

It was recently revealed that Kanye’s daughter, North West, is a major fan of rapper-of-the-m0ment, Ice Spice, with Ice Spice even going to North’s house to make TikTok videos with her (the wealth and status of the Kardashians evidently knows no bounds).

Following that, North then made some new TikTok posts which showed her posing as Ice Spice, sporting a curly Annie-esque orange wig and singing the rather explicit lyrics of several of the rapper’s songs.

With North being just nine-years-old, that led some people on social media to criticise her being allowed to listen to such music. “Sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like / Bet he blowin’ her back / Thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that it’s fat,” was just one lyrical example from the child’s TikTok clips.

north west dressing up as ice spice is everything😭 pic.twitter.com/8Zrvg91aWF — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) March 6, 2023

Y’all really dragging the whole ice spice and north west thing. Like we wasn’t screaming “candy shop” and “im in luv wit a stripper” and even worse at the top of our lungs at 9 years old. Like stfuuuuuuuu. Y’all sound dumb. — Danie (@xodaniegirlxo) March 6, 2023

That led an old video of Kanye talking about North’s activity on TikTok to resurface, with many using it as proof of the hip hop star’s correctness at the time (others, it should be noted, incorrectly suggested it was Kanye’s current reaction to the Ice Spice TikToks).

Whether Kanye’s seen the discourse surrounding his daughter’s new TikTok activity remains to be seen. Perhaps he’ll follow up his Balenciaga Instagram post with an explicit reference. Welcome back to the public eye, in other words.

