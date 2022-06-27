While paying tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards, Kanye West found time to throw subtle shade at Kim Kardashian.

It was announced last week that Diddy would be given a star-studded tribute performance at Sunday night’s ceremony as he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the end of the event, Ye surprisingly took to the stage to honour his friend. And true to form, he seemed intent on stealing at least some of the limelight away from Diddy, making wordy statements and fashion statements alike.

Sporting a massive coat with the hood up and covering his face with a black mask that was clearly making it difficult to breathe, Ye unloaded a very personal speech.

“I go to Diddy for advice to this day,” he revealed. “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff.”

The audience reacted very loudly to the reference to Kim, with social media inundated with comments about the purported shade.

The wasn’t the only odd moment. “I’m declaring myself legally dead for a year,” Ye declared to the bewilderment of the audience. It’s unclear what he meant by that, although it could be a reference to when he and Kim were declared “legally single” by a judge earlier this year. Back in March, he also released a poem titled “Dead”, all about not realising he’s deceased.

To his credit, it wasn’t all about strange shade, with Ye making sure to sincerely thank Diddy for his help over the years. “This man has survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we could be here today,” he insisted. “He broke down so many doors about classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you…I love you.”

