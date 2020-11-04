Kanye West voted for the first time ever and guess who he picked

Kanye West has cast his first-ever vote in a US presidential election, and, in a show of great self-belief, he’s voted for himself.

West took to Twitter earlier today to share several tweets acknowledging that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the president of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust … me”.

He continued, “God is so good.”

West initially announced that he would be running for president on August 30, 2015, at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since then it’s been a ramshackle, haphazard affair that has been genuinely, truly entertaining to watch unfurl.

The 43-year-old rapper reiterated that he would be running for president on Independence Day. He’s poured over USD 10.3 million into his campaign.

Despite this, West only succeeded in becoming a candidate in 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

Over the course of his campaign, West attracted controversy like a moth to the flame. During his first-ever campaign event, West claimed that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves,” claiming that “She just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West said.

Elsewhere during the same event, West broke down crying after revealing that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West considered having an abortion — before musing that his own father wanted to have him aborted.

It’s been a wild ride.

Despite polling in at 0%, West is determined to run for the presidency again in 2024. The rapper recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, where he detailed his future political schemes.

“I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024 … I got the Birthday Party,” he said. “But I was thinking maybe there’s a possibility I would be… eh, they said that wouldn’t happen. [But] I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat.”