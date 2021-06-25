This just in, Kanye West and his Yeezy team are reportedly suing Walmart for big bucks.The lawsuit filed by the Yeezy team claims that Walmart have made an “unauthorized exact copy” of the Yeezy foam runner, which are currently being sold at Walmart for $25 USD.

Anyone, even the untrained eye could see that the faux Walmart Yeezys could definitely pass as the real deal which retail for $75 USD.

West has reportedly claimed that customers have been left confused as to whether or not Walmart are selling actual Yeezys, but of course at a fraction of the price tag – as revealed by legal documents publicised by TMZ.

Furthermore, West has also said that Walmart “could be costing Yeezy hundreds of millions of dollars in sales” by selling the dupes.

A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”

West and the Yeezy team have reportedly issued Walmart with the legal proceedings, warning them that they need to remove the shoes from their online store.But apparently, they have failed to do so, leaving West and Yeezy to proceed with the lawsuit.

In other Kanye West fashion news, the rapper has also recently dropped the very first piece from his Yeezy Gap collection, the piece known as the round jacket.

Love Hip Hop?

Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

West decided to drop the piece as part of his 44th birthday celebrations this year, sending many into shock as it was recently stated that the release date was potentially going to be pushed back until after June.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Fashion & Beauty Observer.

Did you know we're constantly giving away FREE stuff? Check out our giveaways here.