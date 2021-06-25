Anyone, even the untrained eye could see that the faux Walmart Yeezys could definitely pass as the real deal which retail for $75 USD.
West has reportedly claimed that customers have been left confused as to whether or not Walmart are selling actual Yeezys, but of course at a fraction of the price tag – as revealed by legal documents publicised by TMZ.
Furthermore, West has also said that Walmart “could be costing Yeezy hundreds of millions of dollars in sales” by selling the dupes.
A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”
In other Kanye West fashion news, the rapper has also recently dropped the very first piece from his Yeezy Gap collection, the piece known as the round jacket.
West decided to drop the piece as part of his 44th birthday celebrations this year, sending many into shock as it was recently stated that the release date was potentially going to be pushed back until after June.