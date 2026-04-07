Perth icons Karnivool are heading on their biggest headline Australian tour to date later this year.

Taking their No. 1 album In Verses on the road, the band will kick off their tour with a hometown show in Perth on July 18th, before stops in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Thursday, April 16th. A Destroy All Lines presale will kick off from 9am (local) on Tuesday, April 14th – sign up here.

Landing 13 years after its predecessor, In Verses is a heavy prog masterpiece that stunned critics and fans who were both quick to forgive the band for the agonisingly long wait. A meticulously crafted, richly layered yet welcoming journey, the album is a rare chart-topper, becoming the first local album to do so in 2026.

“Karnivool as a band has never followed a conventional path, god knows we aren’t even on TikTok, and this album is on our own label through our friends at Sony. So we will raise a glass to our fans, families, Forrester and our friends who worked on the record, and anyone who walks their own path. See you at a show,” they said in February.

Karnivool have hit the top 50 four times: Themata got to No. 41 in 2005, Sound Awake peaked at No. 2 in 2009 and Asymmetry spent one week at No. 1 in 2013.

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It’s been over a decade since Karnivool have toured a new album and they’ve assembled an elite suite of boundary shattering virtuosos to mark the occasion – special guests TesseracT and Car Bomb.

Hailing from the UK, TessaracT are widely regarded as pioneers, expanding metal’s vocabulary beyond all measure with off-kilter riffs, soaring melodies, bending grooves and disorientating atmospherics. Over the course of their career, the band have built a formidable reputation for powerful, mind-altering live shows and Australian legions came out in force to experience their landmark record, War of Being, in 2024.

Meanwhile, New York innovators Car Bomb will bring their elite chops and maniacal arrangements to Australia for the very first time. 25 years in with a discography almost as lean as Karnivool’s, Car Bomb mines the depths of extreme metal to create a signature sound that is as confounding as it is cathartic with evolving polyrhythms, shifting tempos and deconstructive guitars designed to pulverise all senses live.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

KARNIVOOL AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday, July 18th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Tuesday, July 21st

AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, July 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Friday, July 24th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, July 25th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD