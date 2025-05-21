After five months holed up in a Perth studio (their third crack at it, apparently), Karnivool have officially re-emerged—and they’re bringing fresh material, twisted classics, and just enough mystery to make prog fans collectively lose their minds.

The band has announced a 13-date national run, dubbed the Ad Complementum tour, which kicks off in Hobart and wraps up in Perth (see full dates below). Along the way, they’ll hit capital cities and a few lucky regional spots, road-testing brand new tracks for the first time—and shaking the dust off older ones with a few surprises in store.

“We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot,” frontman Ian Kenny said, confirming that yes, the ‘Vool have been cooking. What exactly? They’re not saying. But it’s something.

Fans have been on high alert since the band posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes studio pics last month, casually captioned: “Our summer was pretty good. How about you?”

Naturally, it sent speculation through the roof. After all, it’s been over a decade since their last album, Asymmetry—and 12 years of waiting has made the ‘Vool faithful very, very hungry.

Their last official release was 2021’s brooding single All It Takes, but with this tour comes the clearest sign yet that album number four is lurking somewhere on the horizon…

Karnivool 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket pre-sale Friday, May 23rd at 10am AEST.

General sale Monday, May 26th via karnivool.com.

Wednesday 16 July

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 18 July

SOPO, Gold Coast

Saturday 19 July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 20 July

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Thursday 24 July

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Friday 25 July

UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Saturday 26 July

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 29 July

The Baso, Canberra

Thursday 31 July

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Friday 1 August

Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Saturday 2 August

PICA, Melbourne

Sunday 3 August

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 17 October

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth