After five months holed up in a Perth studio (their third crack at it, apparently), Karnivool have officially re-emerged—and they’re bringing fresh material, twisted classics, and just enough mystery to make prog fans collectively lose their minds.
The band has announced a 13-date national run, dubbed the Ad Complementum tour, which kicks off in Hobart and wraps up in Perth (see full dates below). Along the way, they’ll hit capital cities and a few lucky regional spots, road-testing brand new tracks for the first time—and shaking the dust off older ones with a few surprises in store.
“We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot,” frontman Ian Kenny said, confirming that yes, the ‘Vool have been cooking. What exactly? They’re not saying. But it’s something.
Fans have been on high alert since the band posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes studio pics last month, casually captioned: “Our summer was pretty good. How about you?”
Naturally, it sent speculation through the roof. After all, it’s been over a decade since their last album, Asymmetry—and 12 years of waiting has made the ‘Vool faithful very, very hungry.
Their last official release was 2021’s brooding single All It Takes, but with this tour comes the clearest sign yet that album number four is lurking somewhere on the horizon…
Karnivool 2025 Australian Tour
Ticket pre-sale Friday, May 23rd at 10am AEST.
General sale Monday, May 26th via karnivool.com.
Wednesday 16 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 18 July
SOPO, Gold Coast
Saturday 19 July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday 20 July
The Station, Sunshine Coast
Thursday 24 July
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Friday 25 July
UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Saturday 26 July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 29 July
The Baso, Canberra
Thursday 31 July
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Friday 1 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Saturday 2 August
PICA, Melbourne
Sunday 3 August
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday 17 October
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth