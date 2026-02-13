Karnivool’s comeback album, In Verses, has debuted at the top of the ARIA charts.

The Perth band’s fourth record, their first in 13 years, has debuted at No. 1 on the Albums chart, Australian Albums chart and Vinyl chart.

“We can’t believe it. After 13 years of waiting it’s bloody lovely not to be forgotten, and at such a wild time for music to get a No. 1 record is pretty amazing,” Karnivool said in a statement.

“Karnivool as a band has never followed a conventional path, god knows we aren’t even on TikTok, and this album is on our own label through our friends at Sony. So we will raise a glass to our fans, families, Forrester and our friends who worked on the record, and anyone who walks their own path. See you at a show.”

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd added: “What an incredible release to mark the very first Aussie No. 1 of 2026. Huge congratulations to Karnivool for a massive achievement after 13 years.”

Karnivool have hit the top 50 four times: Themata got to No. 41 in 2005, Sound Awake peaked at No. 2 in 2009 and Asymmetry spent one week at No. 1 in 2013.

Other debuts on the Albums chart this week include Japanese Australian singer Joji’s fourth album, Piss in the Wind (No. 3), J. Cole’s The Fall-Off (No. 7), Skeleten’s Mentalized (No. 39) and Melbourne pop band Blusher’s Racer (No. 45).

Though her reign on the Albums chart has come to an end, Olivia Dean still sits comfortably atop the Singles chart with “Man I Need” which has now held the spot for 13 consecutive weeks. It’s the fourth song to spend 13 weeks at No. 1 since the ARIA charts started in 1983, joining Coolio and L.V.’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” (1995-96), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” (2017) and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (2019). The chart crown is still held by Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”, which ruled for 24 weeks in 2019-20.

The sole new addition to the chart this week comes from Sombr with “Homewrecker” (No. 18).

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Karnivool – In Verses Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Joji – Piss In The Wind Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS Taylor Swift – The Life Of A Showgirl

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Bad Bunny – “DtMF” Raye – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess Noah Kahan – Stick Season Fleetwood Mac – Rumours SZA – SOS Rihanna – Good Girl Gone Bad

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Djo – “End of Beginning” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Olivia Dean – “The Hardest Part” Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Dave, Tems – “Raindance” Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” sombr – “Homewrecker” Harry Styles – “Aperture” Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Karnivool – In Verses Joji – Piss In The Wind The Kid LAROI – BEFORE I FORGET Ocean Alley – Love Balloon Skeleten – Mentalized

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Keli Holiday – “Dancing2” Ocean Alley – “Love Balloon” Royel Otis – “Linger (SiriusXM Session)”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) DMA’s – Hills End (10th Anniversary Edition) John Farnham – Greatest Hits INXS – Kick

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

Vance Joy –”Riptide” Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” AC/DC – “Thunderstruck”

