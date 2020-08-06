Karnivool have pushed back the dates for their Sound Awake tenth anniversary tour a second time, with the shows now set to take place in March of 2021.

First announced back in February, the tour was set to kick off back in April as a way to celebrate ten years since the release of Karnivool second album, which emerged in June of 2009. Later released in the US in early 2010, Sound Awake came four years after the band’s Themata debut, and managed to peak at #2 on the ARIA charts.

However, celebrations were short lived, with COVID-19 restrictions taking hold mere weeks later, and causing the group to push back their tour to later in 2020. Unfortunately, even these new dates found themselves in the midst of conflict, with Karnivool announcing their tour had been rescheduled once again, with the shows now taking place in early 2021.

“The last few weeks have made it very obvious that we will need to reschedule The Decade of Sound Awake tour,” Karnivool said in a statement.

“Events in Victoria (much love to everyone there!) and an abundance of caution in other parts of the country mean it would be very difficult for the tour to cross some state borders and now does not feel like the best time to gather together in celebration. And – let’s face it – it’s going to get sweaty and the singalong will be huge – we want everyone to feel good about that!

“We are not willing to compromise the show planned and this tour is not one that can be done in parts, so we are moving the dates to March 2021. This may seem like aeons away but it’s the best way we can assure everyone that it will happen then safely.”

Despite the disappointment of the shows taking place almost one year later than first planned, Karnivool have noted there is something of a silver lining, adding extra dates in Kingscliff, Newcastle. and Wollongong. Meanwhile, Western Australian fans have been advised to hold on for news regarding a “different treat” in the near future.

“All tickets remain valid for the new shows so hold on to them and please hold onto all the ’11th Anniversary’ jokes cause we have already made them,” Karnivool conclude.

Check out ‘Simple Boy’ by Karnivool:

Karnivool – The Decade of Sound Awake Tour

Saturday, March 13th, 2021

Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA

Monday, March 15th, 2021

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, March 18th, 2021

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 19th, 2021 (New Show)

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Saturday, March 20th, 2021 (New Show)

The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, March 21st, 2021 (New Show)

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, March 26th, 2021

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 27th, 2021

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale now via the Karnivool website