English rock band Kasabian have announced their return to Australia for the first time in a decade.

The band will perform in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, bringing their signature electro-rock sound to Aussie audiences. Special guests Blossoms will join them on the tour.

Known for hits like “Fire”, “Underdog”, “Shoot The Runner”, and “You’re in Love with a Psycho”, Kasabian will deliver a career-spanning set. The band is renowned for their energetic live shows, with The Guardian calling them “a fearsome live act.” After a strong performance at Glastonbury, Kasabian will play The Forum in Melbourne, the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, and the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane.

Formed in 1997 in Leicester, UK, Kasabian have become a major name in British rock, with six UK number one albums and over 5.5 million albums sold worldwide. They have headlined major festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and V Festival. The band’s discography includes hits like Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), and their most recent album, Happenings (2023).

Support for the tour comes from UK indie-pop band Blossoms, known for hits like “Charlemagne” and “Your Girlfriend”. The band have released five albums, four of which topped the UK charts. Blossoms’ live shows have earned praise from fans and critics alike, with The Guardian describing their performances as “funky indie-pop singalongs.”

Tickets will be available for early bird pre-sale on Tuesday, November 19th at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines, with general sales starting Friday, November 22nd at 10AM local time, also through Destroy All Lines.