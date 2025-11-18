Katatonia are returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, bringing songs from their haunting new album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State to the stage.

The Swedish masters of dark melody have announced a tour set for October 2026, where they will play the new album, plus major milestones from their extensive catalogue of hits.

It will kick off at Auckland’s Powerstation on Sunday, October 4th, before a busy week of shows at Brisbane’s Crowbar, The Gov in Adelaide, Sydney’s Metro Theatre, and Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, before wrapping up at Magnet House in Perth on Sunday, October 11th.

Tickets will be available from 11am (AEDT) on Thursday, November 20th. A presale will run from 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 19th — register here.

The group is also offering VIP meet and greet packages, which include VIP entry (no need to queue), an exclusive meet and greet, a commemorative VIP laminate, a pre-signed tour poster, and a photo with the band on your personal camera.

Since breaking through as masters of death/doom, Stockholm’s freethinkers have transcended genre, consolidating goth, shoegaze and prog into bleak, melodic songs.

After three decades of invention and reinvention, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State marks another bold leap — not to mention singer, founder and lead songwriter Jonas Renkse’s most personal effort to date.

Drawing from such albums such as the powerful The Great Cold Distance and Dead End Kings, Katatonia’s live concerts deliver a fan’s feast of dazzling experimentation which is astonishingly more metal than ever without holding back on the anthems.

The dark hooks and tender vocals remain, yet the band also drive in unpredictable directions while delivering their hardest riffs in years.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

KATATONIA AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Sunday, October 4th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, October 7th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, October 8th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, October 9th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 10th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, October 11th

Magnet House, Perth WA