Kate Hudson is undoubtedly a household name when it comes to the film industry. Now, the Hollywood heavyweight has confirmed that she’s dipping her toes into something new; a musical endeavour.

Hudson took to Instagram to share the surprising news. She posted a photo of herself singing into a microphone in what looks to be a recording studio. “Finally realised it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai,” she captioned the pic.

The comments section seemed to confirm the impending album, with friend Rachel Zoe writing, “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F**KING about time woman!” Hilary Swank also chimed in, commenting “Yeeeeeessssssss, you’re making my dream come true!!!!!”

While an album by Kate Hudson probably seems straight out of left field for most people, she has flirted with the idea before. In January of this year, Hudson appeared on the segment That’s My Jam on Jimmy Fallon. During the appearance, she turned Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” into a doo-wop hit in the Musical Genre Challenge.

She also sang in the 2009 movie musical Nine, Sia’s 2021 film Music, and, of course, in several episodes of Glee that she starred in.

The ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ actor starred as Cassandra July, Lea Michele’s dance teacher, on Glee in 2012 and 2013. Speaking of how the role came to fruition, Hudson said; ” “I’m friends with [Glee creator] Ryan Murphy,” she explains. “He said, ‘I’d love for you to come do Glee,‘ and I was like, ‘How fun!’ Now that Bing’s over a year old, I’m going to start working again. So Glee is kind of perfect.”

There is no word yet on when Kate Hudson’s debut album as a musician will be released.

