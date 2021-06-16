Award-winning Aussie singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has officially announced that she’ll be hitting the road in September for her Child In Reverse Tour.

Joined by her six-piece band, the tour will see Miller-Heidke play regional towns and cities across Australia, performing 15 shows over four months.

Miller-Heidke will take to the stage in Cairns, Darwin, Sydney, Thirroul, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Bendigo, Melbourne, Yarra Valley, Warragul, Geelong, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth and Swan Valley.

Speaking about her excitement over the forthcoming tour, Miller-Heidke said, “It has felt like an eternity waiting for this tour to begin. I’ll be playing with my favourite musicians, and we are bursting with joy and excitement at the prospect of hitting the road again after so long.”

She added: “We will be premiering brand new material plus selecting some deep cuts from the back catalogue, as well as celebrating some old favourites.

“Playing live has always been a pivotal part of what I do – the connection with you all and sharing loved moments in time and space. This one is going to be special.”

Traversing the worlds of contemporary pop, folk, and opera, the talented singer has released five studio albums including the ARIA Top 5 albums O Vertigo!, Nightflight, and Curiouser, which reached double-platinum sales and featured the multi-platinum hits ‘The Last Day On Earth’ and ‘Caught In The Crowd’.

Further hits from the multi-ARIA nominated vocal powerhouse include ‘Zero Gravity’, ‘Share Your Air’ feat. Passenger, ‘Sarah’ and ‘Ride This Feeling’.

Her fifth studio album, 2020’s Top 10 ARIA Album Child In Reverse – which was hailed as her most pop album to date – spawned a slew of singles including ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘Deluded’, ‘A Quiet Voice’, ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’ and ‘Simpatico’ featuring Mallrat.

On top of her forthcoming tour, Miller-Heidke will also perform at two Cellar Doors Series shows, one at Victoria’s Rochford Wines and one at Western Australia’s Nikola Estate.

Developed by the team behind Australia’s iconic outdoor summer concert series A Day On the Green, the Cellar Doors Series offers an up-close, intimate, boutique experience adjacent to the cellar doors of some of the most picturesque wineries across the country, along with good food, fine wine and great music in magnificent locations.

Tickets for Kate Miller-Heidke’s Child In Reverse Tour are on sale from Wednesday, June 23.

Frontier members can nab a ticket earlier during a 24-hour pre-sale period from Monday, June 21 via Frontier Touring.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/katemillerheidke

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 June (12pm local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 23 June (12pm local)

Thursday 30 September

Cairns Performing Arts | Cairns, QLD

All Ages

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835



Tuesday 5 October

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT

All Ages

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835



Thursday 7 October

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 9 October

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 16 October

Sydney Coliseum Theatre | Western Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Sunday 17 October

Newcastle City Hall | Newcastle, NSW

All Ages

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au | Ph: 02 4929 1977

Tuesday 19 October

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

All Ages

Boxoffice.gotix.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100

Thursday 21 October

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Tuesday 26 October

West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC

All Ages

wgac.com.au | Ph: 03 5624 2456

Wednesday 27 October

Costa Hall | Geelong, VIC

All Ages

geelongartscentre.org.au | Ph: 1300 251 200

Saturday 30 October

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

All Ages

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 20 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 11 December

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

All Ages

perthconcerthall.com.au | Ph: 08 9231 9999

Check out ‘Deluded’ by Kate Miller-Heidke: